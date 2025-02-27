A-Level Curriculum: All subjects retained, overlaps removed, irrelevant topics dropped

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has officially launched the much-anticipated two-year aligned Advanced Secondary Curriculum, just days before Senior Five students are set to report to school.

Several headteachers, who were contacted by our reporter, confirmed that NCDC had already sent the updated subject syllabi to them. However, the materials arrived just five days before learners are due to return to school.

“They sent the syllabus via the UNEB portal, and teachers have already started reviewing the materials to understand the changes and new instructions on how the curriculum will be implemented,” shared Rodgers Kimbugye, Headteacher of Comprehensive College Kitetika.

Kimbugwe highlighted that, based on their analysis, all 29 subjects have been retained, but the number of papers offered in various subjects has been reduced. Several content areas have been merged, while others have been removed.

“For example, much of the content in subjects like Geography, which was previously covered at the O-Level and that focused on regions far removed from Uganda, has been eliminated. Similar adjustments were made in Economics and Entrepreneurship and other subject,” he noted.

According to Kimbugwe, the teaching and learning approach has become more practical and focused, with an increased emphasis on projects and learner-oriented methods. He noted that for teachers who have been handling the O-Level curriculum, transitioning to the A-Level teaching will likely be seamless, though some refresher training may still be necessary. He concluded by remarking that the curriculum looks “better” and more refined.

Muzamiru Kabali, a teacher of Physics and Mathematics, observed that, based on his initial review of the new curriculum, “irrelevant content” has been removed, and the scope has been narrowed down. He noted that, from the current scope, the papers offered in the subject will definitely reduce.

“Previously, the workload was heavy, but now it is going to be more manageable,” he remarked. However, he added that a key challenge remains the lack of adequate instructional materials, particularly for science subjects.

“While the curriculum changes are a step in the right direction, we still face a shortage of proper teaching resources. Without the right materials, it will be difficult to effectively implement the curriculum and ensure students get the hands-on experience they need,” he explained.

Our reporter also accessed the syllabus, which is now available on the NCDC website, despite earlier reports suggesting that the Centre had faced some technical difficulties with its systems. The updated curriculum embraces a learner-centered approach, incorporating inquiry-based and discovery methods that were introduced in the revised lower secondary curriculum during students’ O-Level years.

According to the syllabus description, the curriculum aims to provide students with hands-on experiences in real-life situations, catering to diverse learner abilities and learning styles. It places a strong emphasis on assessment for learning, particularly through criterion-referenced assessments. The new framework also offers students opportunities to build on the 21st-century skills and values they developed during their lower secondary education.

“This curriculum is designed to enhance learners’ practical skills and prepares them for real-world challenges, while also focusing on holistic development,” the description notes. In an earlier interview, Grace Baguma, the NCDC Director, stated that the Advanced Secondary Curriculum has been aligned with the Lower Secondary competency-based model to ensure a smoother transition for learners advancing from Lower to Advanced Secondary Levels.

Baguma added that the alignment followed a comprehensive analysis of the 2013 Advanced Level Curriculum to assess whether the content was relevant, excessive, outdated, repetitive across topics, or redundant. “The findings revealed significant overlaps between concepts covered in the Lower Secondary curriculum and those within the same subject at the Advanced Level. Additionally, some syllabi contained outdated content no longer applicable to modern society,” she noted hours after the release of the 2024 UCE examination results.

In the newly released materials, teachers are advised to thoroughly review the entire syllabus before planning their lessons, as several topics have been merged, updated, or removed. Similar to the Lower Secondary Curriculum, the A-Level syllabus emphasizes experiential classroom learning through suggested activities that support the acquisition of the learning outcomes. Formative assessment will focus on assessing knowledge and skills through the performance of these learning activities. The curriculum also highlights the integration of ICT skills across all subjects.

For example, in fieldwork activities, teachers are encouraged to have learners use cameras to capture photos and videos. Classroom presentations should utilize presentation applications or online tools like Canva, while drawing and graphics can be created using tools such as Draw.io or publishing software/word processors. Additionally, the curriculum introduces Project-Based Learning as a key component, with integrated projects across various topics.

Teachers are encouraged to guide learners in selecting projects relevant to their local environment, ensuring alignment with the learning outcomes. These projects offer hands-on experiences that deepen students’ understanding and practical application of geographical concepts. Kimbugwe noted that while the new curriculum can be easily adapted by educators, given their experience with the O-Level curriculum, students who studied under the old curriculum may struggle to adjust to the new learning methods in a short period of time.

“The challenge will be for schools with students who didn’t study under the new Lower Secondary Curriculum. Remember, there are learners who sat under the old curriculum, and those students will find it harder to adjust,” he explained.

*****

URN