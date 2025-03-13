A First for Africa: Centenary bank hosts GABV annual meeting

Kampala-Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading commercial microfinance institution, has made history as the first African financial institution to host the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) Annual Meeting, bringing together over 70-member banks and financial institutions from around the world.

The meeting, held under the theme “Building Resilient Futures: Lessons from Africa and Value-Based Banking,” is a four-day conference dedicated to shaping the future of ethical banking and sustainable financial inclusion.

GABV is a coalition of over 70 pioneering financial institutions across 45 countries, committed to using finance as a force for good. The 2025 edition of the meeting will be held under the theme: Building Resilient Futures: Lessons from Africa and Value-Based Banking.

This event highlights the growing importance of values-based banking in addressing global economic, environmental, and social challenges. A key highlight of the conference was the public event on March 11th, which focused on “Resilience in the Face of Multiple Crises – How Values-Based Banks are Leading the Way.”

Speaking at the event, Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, sustainable banking, and ethical lending.

“Centenary Bank was founded on the belief that banking should be a force for good, empowering individuals and communities to achieve sustainable prosperity.” Kasi stated adding, “As Uganda’s largest microfinance bank, we serve over 3.26 million customers, 85% of whom are in rural areas, through our 80+ branches and 5,200 banking agents.

Hosting the GABV Annual Meeting reflects our commitment to driving financial inclusion and sustainable economic growth across Africa.”

Centenary Bank’s approach to value-based banking integrates financial empowerment with ethical banking practices, including; USD 737 million in assets and a USD 409 million loan portfolio supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). USD 136 million in agricultural financing, benefiting a sector that sustains over 70% of Uganda’s population. Investment in digital banking solutions like CenteMobile, CenteAgent Banking, WhatsApp banking, and CenteVisa, expanding financial access to underserved communities, and Annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions of 2% of profits, funding projects in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Mamphela Ramphele, Co-President of the Club of Rome and former Managing Director at the World Bank, who emphasized the role of ethical banking in shaping resilient economies.

“Financial institutions must move beyond profit-driven models to embrace banking practices that prioritize social impact and long-term sustainability. Africa presents a wealth of lessons in resilience, innovation, and community-driven financial models that can inspire the global banking industry.”

She further highlighted the urgency of redefining banking systems to prioritize social and environmental impact. “The world is facing multiple crises, from climate change to economic inequality. Banks have a responsibility to lead the way in building a financial ecosystem that serves humanity and our planet. Africa, with its deep-rooted traditions of community and sustainability, has much to teach the world about resilient banking.”

The Assistant Commissioner at Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Bob Bonabo Munene, speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance reinforced the country’s dedication to sustainable economic transformation, stating, “Uganda is committed to achieving a ten-fold growth in its economy by 2040, with a focus on sustainable industrialization, Agro-industrialization, tourism development, mineral-based industrial growth, and innovation. Values-based banking, as championed by GABV, is crucial in ensuring this growth is inclusive and benefits all segments of society.”

As the GABV Annual Meeting continues throughout the week, discussions will focus on innovative financial solutions, cross-border collaborations, and practical strategies to embed values-based banking principles into mainstream finance.

Participants have the opportunity to share insights with sector players to discover innovative approaches to address global challenges through values-based banking. The event is sponsored by various partners who share the same values as GABV, including The Platinum Sponsors; Pebbu, NBS, Africa Guarantee Fund (AGF), Gold Sponsors; Spidd, Zubacx, NSSF, Four Corners, VISA, Hitachi and Craft Cilicon and Silver Sponsors; Uganda Institute of Bankers (UIB), Micropay, Service Cops, East African Development Bank (EABD), Prudential, aBI Finance and Fincon.