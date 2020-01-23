95 to receive medals during NRM Liberation day celebration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 95 people will receive medals in honor of their contribution towards the development, peace and the liberation of Uganda during the National Resistance Movement-NRM Liberation day to be held Sunday January 26.

Speaking to the media at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala this afternoon, Esther Mbayo, the minister in charge of the presidency said those to be honoured were selected from a wide range of fields.

This year’s celebrations are to be held in Ibanda district, western Uganda under the theme; Celebrating NRM/A’s patriotic struggle that ushered in national unity and socioeconomic transformation.’ The celebration reminisces the climax of an armed conflict that began on February 6, 1981, at Kabamba Barracks, spearheaded by NRA fighters under the leadership of Gen Yoweri Museveni.

Last year 114 people were also awarded medals for their contribution towards the development of Uganda.

Meanwhile, Mbayo also castigated the opposition for refusing to adhere to laws governing public assemblies and turn around to blame the government when they are stopped from carrying out their activities.

Her remarks followed a question on why the government that prides in ending tyranny and the dictatorships of the past regimes can look on as the security apparatus is crashing those who hold alternate views.

This week, police in Soroti, Mbale and Jinja stopped planned rallies and celebrations by the Forum for Democratic Change [FDC] led by their party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Dr Kizza Besigye. At the beginning of this month, police stopped the planned consultations of presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu even when according to him, he had fulfilled all the provisions of the Public Order Management Act.

“There are laws governing this country if one wants to address the people he has to abide by these laws. If you’re told to clear with the police go and clear. But the problem with our people they just want to move without clearing with the security agencies,” Mbayo said.

