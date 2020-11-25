93 test positive for COVID-19 in Teso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ninety-three people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Teso Sub Region. This is after they were subjected to a mandatory test as a condition to attend President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign rallies in the region.

President Museveni started his campaigns in the area on Saturday by meeting NRM leaders and flag bearers at Soroti University. Before his visit, all the NRM leaders and flag bearers from each district in the region undertook COVID-19 test.

Museveni was meeting at least 50 NRM leaders and flag bearers from each district of Teso in his two venues in Soroti and Kumi. However, results of COVID-19 test from the Ministry of Health on November 21 indicated that 93 new cases were from Teso Sub Region out of 301 recorded across the country.

According to the results from the ministry, Kalaki district registered 24 cases while 19 cases came from Soroti. Kaberamaido, Kumi, Ngora and Kapekebyong districts registered 18, 15, six and five cases respectively.

Others were Serere which recorded three cases, Bukedea, two and Amuria had one case.

One of the NRM leaders who tested positive to COVID-19 said that he was surprised by the results.

“I didn’t have flu, high fever or any health complication by the time of testing. I was very confident that there was no virus in me but a call from the health personnel surprised me that I was positive. I think more people could be moving with the virus without knowing it,” the source said on phone.

The situation has caused panic in Soroti City.

The soaring cases of COVID-19 in the region comes at a time when Soroti Regional Referral Hospital is facing challenges in the management of COVID-19 patients due to low supply of oxygen. At least five people have succumbed to COVID-19 pandemic in the last two weeks and several others transferred to Mulago Hospital.

Dr Wilson Etolu, the COVID-19 Focal Point Person in Teso sub region says there is an increase in the registered deaths related to COVID-19 at Soroti Referral Hospital as a result of lack of the automatic generator change over, in case of a power blackout. He says that the hospital is faced with a challenge of Oxygen Plant not connected to the generator that has forced them to transfer patients to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

During the burial of Faustine Etilu, a prominent businessman in Teso who died two weeks ago, mourners fundraised to save COVID-19 patients by procuring and repairing the generator to help supply oxygen.

