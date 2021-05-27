90 arrested in crackdown on criminals in Gulu city

Suspects were picked from their numerous hide outs in Bardege-Layibi division

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel in Gulu city have arrested 90 people in a crackdown on criminals.

The suspects aged between 18 and 30 years were picked up on Monday and Tuesday from their different hideouts.

Denis Odongpiny, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner says that the suspects are believed to be behind the numerous criminal activities within Gulu city particularly Bardege-Layibi division.

He disclosed that the suspects who were found in possession of breaking equipment and opium have been locked up at Gulu central police station pending screening before they are arraigned in court for various crimes.

The operation follows public outcry about the unbecoming criminal cases within the Bardege-Layibi division that are reportedly manned by suspected street gangs.

At Kanyagoga parish which is a renowned hideout for the gangs, Florence Atoo, the area local chairperson said that more than 300 cases have been registered in the area within the last three months.

The crimes range from housebreaking, robberies, opium smoking, attempted rape and assault.

She reports that the criminals waylay their unsuspected victims, beat them up and rob them of their valuables.

Atoo asked security personnel to intensify night patrols to save people from the acts of the criminals whom she described as hooligans.

Matthew Okwera, a resident of Kirombe parish says that movements past 6:00 pm have become extremely risky because that is the time the criminals wreak their havoc.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson called for vigilance from the public and reporting the criminals to authorities to have them arrested.

However, Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Mayor attributes the crimes to street children.

He says that they are designing modules to resettle all the street children to restore sanity and security in the city.

URN