762 drivers arrested during Easter crackdown

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Directorate of Traffic Police has reported that at least 762 drivers were arrested during the Easter holiday for various traffic violations across the country.

According to Traffic Police Spokesperson Michael Kananura, there was a significant increase in traffic on major highways and within urban centres during the Easter break. This surge contributed to several road crashes, some of which resulted in fatalities.

Among the most notable incidents was a fatal crash in Kikuube District that claimed the life of District LC V Chairperson Peter Banura Araali and left several others injured. Preliminary reports indicate that Banura had stepped out of his vehicle and was interacting with residents when a speeding taxi, reportedly heading to Fort Portal, veered off the road and rammed into bystanders, killing him instantly and injuring others at the scene.

Kananura attributed the majority of these crashes to risky road behaviours, including overspeeding, dangerous overtaking, and failure to comply with traffic regulations. He further revealed that, on the night of Saturday leading into Easter Sunday, traffic police, working jointly with military police, arrested 73 drivers in Kampala, many of them public service vehicle operators, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Another 690 drivers were arrested across the country for various offences, including abandoning vehicles on the road, operating mechanically unsound vehicles, dangerous loading, illegal vehicle modifications, and disobeying traffic directions,” Kananura added.

He emphasised that these enforcement operations will continue and be intensified beyond the Easter period as part of ongoing efforts to curb road crashes, which remain a leading cause of death in East Africa.

A 2025 Traffic Police report shows that Uganda recorded 4,602 fatal crashes, resulting in 5,383 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. This represents a 4.7 per cent increase from the 5,144 deaths recorded in 2024. The report further indicates that the highest number of crashes occurred in December and April, with a decline observed in June.

Director of Traffic Police, AIGP Lawrence Nuwabine, attributed the rise in crashes and fatalities to increased travel demand, particularly during festive seasons.