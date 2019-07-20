717 LDUs Recruited from Northern Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 717 personnel have been recruited to join the Local Defence Unit from Northern Uganda. The recruits were drawn from Gulu, Omoro, Amuru and Nwoya districts in a drive held between July 15 and July 17, 2019.

They are part of the 2,000 personnel to be recruited under the 4th Division Army barracks to form part of the 13,000 recruits expected from across the country, in the drive that will run to the end of the month. The exercise undertaken by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces is part of a nationwide effort to end urban crime

Major Caesar Otim Olweny, the fourth division Infantry Information Officer says 250 personnel were recruited from Gulu on 15 and 150 from Omoro on the same day., 153 were recruited from Amuru On July 17 and 164 from Nwoya district on July 18.

Olweny, however, adds that a number of prospective personnel presented fake academic documents while others were ejected due to poor health. The successful candidates from the fourth division infantry will now be taken to the UPDF training wing in Lahore, Palaro Sub County Gulu district for four months of training before they are deployed.

UPDF will next week conduct the exercise in West Nile districts.

