7,000 pass police recruitment interviews

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 7000 men and women have reportedly passed police recruitment interviews.

The interviews that begun last month had 17,378 applicants interested in occupying the 5,000 vacancies to become Probation Police Constables.

Although Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said he was yet to receive latest information about the recruit exercise from police’s director for human resource development, a police source at Naguru police headquarters intimated to Uganda Radio Network-URN that the successful candidates will start their one-year course on December 12th.

“The recruitment exercise was concluded two days ago and the message to the successful candidates is going to be sent out before this week ends. More than 7,000 passed the interviews but only 5,000 are being considered first,” said the police source.

The Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola announced 5,000 available vacancies for PPC mid this year and the application period ended on September 19. Police explained that the highest number of applicants came from East Kyoga (Soroti), followed by North Kyoga (Lira), West Nile (Arua) and Bukedi (Tororo).

“The lowest number of applicants came from Moroto, Katonga (Mpigi), Savanna (Luweero) and Wamala (Mityana). A competent recruitment team has commenced the selection process and we expect the best eligible candidates with very high standards to be selected,” said Enanga in October.

A team of police officers was set up at various police regions where all the applicants were subjected to written and oral interviews purposely to demonstrate their personal abilities which are paramount to being a competent policeman or woman.

Among other merits and traits police considered during oral and written interviews include, personal integrity, effective communication skills, personal effectiveness, proven level of physical fitness, a realistic appreciation of the roles and duties of a police officer, problem solving skills and a strong desire for personal development.

A police source said more than 2000 candidates who have passed interviews will be put on waiting list to replace those who might develop health complications, escape from training or have mismatches in their medical, recommendation and academic documents.

“Last intake we took 5,000 but half of them were over the age. We had to recruit more 2500 and we adjusted the age for those who were energetic and had already started training,” the source said.

A setback was faced during the last intake which was passed out barely three months ago with more than 50 percent of PPCs and LAIPs above the required age. Police had put the entry age for PPCs to 18 and 22 while the age cap for Learner Assistant Inspectors of Police –AIPs was 22 to 25.

However, IGP Ochola after learning that half the number of recruits were above the age, he re-advertised more than 2,000 vacancies and adjusted the age cap of PPCs from 22 to 25 and AIPs from 22 to 28.

*****

URN