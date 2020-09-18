700 to attend DP delegates conference in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have restricted the number of delegates to attend the Democratic Party-DP National Delegates Conference in Gulu.

The two days Conference which is being hosted in Gulu at Sir Samuel Baker Secondary School starts on Saturday and ends on Sunday. Out of the expected 1,000 delegates, only 700 have been allowed to attend.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa river regional police spokesperson says the restriction falls within the guidelines of COVID-19 established for political parties to follow while conducting activities.

“We have inspected the venue and it has every facility recommended within the guidelines of COVID-19 and we commend them for following the directives” Okema added.

However, addressing the press at Northern Uganda Media Club on Friday afternoon, Linda Ocheng, the Democratic Party Deputy Woman Leader for Kampala region says the restriction may affect the party when discussing key issues within the party and the country.

On Friday some delegates from various parts of the country had started arriving in Gulu.

During the conference, the members will be presented with an audit report of the financial management in the party and presentation of a report on the progress of the democratic governance in the country among others.

The party will also amend part of its constitution before the election of new office bearers.

The delegates conference comes at a time when the party has lost members to opposition parties. Last month, 13 DP Members of Parliament joined the National Unity Platform party headed by Robert Kyagulanyi.

******

URN