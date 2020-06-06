70 senior police officers reshuffled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police’s Human Resources Directorate has appointed and transferred up to 70 senior police officers.

In a Saturday transfer message, eight officers were appointed to serve as Regional Police Commanders, four appointed to serve as District/Divisional Police Commanders, 37 appointed to be Officers in Charge of police stations. Seven other officers were moved to the crime intelligence while 13 others have been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

According to the changes, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Nkore has now been appointed the Regional Police Commander of North Kyoga from Kira Division in Wakiso district where he will be replaced by David Hiriga. Fulegensi Batongyezi is moved to police headquarters while Peter Nkakega is the new RPC for Kampala Metropolitan North region.

Former Flying Squad Unit commander Peter Kakonge has been appointed the new the overall CID commander of Bukedi region while Vicent Sekatte also the former CID spokesperson has been moved from police human resource management to East Kyoga region.

In the same message, Oyam DPC Victor Kule has been dropped and ordered to report to police headquarters for interrogation. He was replaced with Assistant Superintendent of Police – ASP Grace Nababi, while Jackson Mawumbe has been appointed Kasanda District Police Commander.

Kasanda District has not been with a confirmed DPC for two months after the commanders in the area were arrested by CID and State House Anti-Corruption Unit for working with tycoon Abid Alarm to terrorize and evict people from their land.

ASP Joan Judith Akello is now DPC for Mutukula Police Station at the Uganda -Tanzania border. The border has become one of the most monitored entry points after several truck drivers plying on the route have tested positive for COVID-19.

The reshuffle comes on the heels of changes made by the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola at a time when some of the officers have run out of contracts. A few days ago, IGP Ochola appointed AIGP Edward Ochom to replace retired AIGP Asuman Mugenyi who was the Director of Operations.

AIGP Andrew Sorowen has been moved from the Directorate of General Duties to the Directorate of Welfare, Production and Sports to replace AIGP Lemy Musa Twinomujuni who left the police force after his contract expired.

URN