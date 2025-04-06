69 soldiers graduate in specialized weapons and anti-aircraft training

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has passed out 69 soldiers who completed a specialized three-month training in Battalion Support Weapons and Anti-Aircraft systems.

The graduation ceremony was held on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the 5 Infantry Division Training School in Labwordwong, Agago District. The training, aimed at equipping UPDF personnel with modern warfare skills and tools, focused on enhancing combat readiness and adapting to evolving military challenges.

Speaking during the ceremony, Major General Keith Katungi, Commander of the 5 Infantry Division, congratulated the graduates and urged them to continuously upgrade their knowledge in military technology. “Improving your technical skills not only makes you more effective in the field but also strengthens your mental focus and confidence during combat,” Maj Gen Katungi said.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Katungi emphasized the role of land forces and the significance of specialized weapons in mission success. He encouraged the soldiers to serve with integrity, remain patriotic, and be financially disciplined. “Make saving a habit, and protect yourselves from HIV/AIDS,” he advised.

Colonel Simon Onyinge, Commandant of the training school, commended the trainees for their discipline and dedication, stressing that such specialized training strengthens professionalism within the force.

Lieutenant Colonel Ntimba, Commanding Officer of the 12 Artillery Regiment, urged the graduates to uphold unity, saying, “We are one army, under one command, working together toward a shared mission.” Two soldiers — Second Lieutenant Ivan Nawda and Private Stella Adakuru — were awarded for their outstanding performance during the course.

The event was attended by Colonel David Opeero, Deputy Commander of the 5 Infantry Division, alongside several senior and junior UPDF officers.

****

URN