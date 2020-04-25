65 year old killed in Kumi land conflict

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 65- year- old woman has been killed in her garden over a land conflict.

The deceased, identified as Esther Ajemel, a resident of Kacelakweny Parish in Ongino Sub-county, Kumi District was cut into pieces by her neighbour, Emma Okello, 21, who found her digging at around 7:30 am. The two have reportedly had a land wrangle spanning several years.

East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman David Ongom Mudong says that Okello reportedly warned Ajemel, of dire consequences if she continued digging in the contested garden.

the victim came back to the same garden with her two grandsons where Okello found them and cut her to death. He later rushed to Ongino Police Station where he is being held”, Mudong said in a text. Mudong added that Okello is being investigated for murder.

“The police are aware of the facts that it’s a rainy season where people are busy tilling their gardens but records confirm that this season is characterized by land wrangles and associated crimes of this nature, among others. We would, therefore, wish to advise the members of the public to engage with relevant authorities and clan leaders to amicably resolve land-related conflicts rather than taking the law into their hands”, Mudong writes.

According to Christine Apolot, shortage of land is one of the main factors driving residents to resort to violence. She notes that much as there are efforts to sensitize people, many have remained adamant.

Iteso Cultural Union- ICU has been partnering with organizations dealing in land matters to avert land conflicts in the region by sensitizing communities to survey their land and plant boundaries. However, some people say that they are too poor to survey the land even after the Union offered to share costs.

URN