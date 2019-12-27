64 suspected thieves captured on CCTV cameras arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 64 suspected thieves and street muggers captured on Closed Circuit Television – CCTV cameras in the last one week have been arrested in today’s operations around Kampala.

The police operation that comprised of Field Force Unit – FFU and Local Defence Unit –LDU raided the hideouts at Nakivubo water channel and arrested most of the thieves. Most of the suspects had their images placed in CCTV control system for easy sight and identification.

The operations in which the suspects were nabbed with stolen items and breaking implements was commanded by Assistant Superintendent of Police – ASP Ivan Nduhura, who is also the Kampala Central operations commander.

CCTV cameras captured the suspects in the last seven days snatching phones, wallets and pick pocketing tens of thousands that had flocked the Central Business District – CBD to shop for Christmas or board vehicles to travel upcountry.

Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala, Luke Owoyesigyire said some suspects were arrested based on intelligence revealed by covert security personnel and volunteers from the public. He said the suspects after victimizing unsuspecting members of the public rush and hide in Nakivubo channel which they presume as a safe place since its deep and has some dark spots.

Some of the suspects were captured vandalising motor vehicles parked on Kampala streets as their owners attended to their businesses or were doing shopping. In some cases, CCTV captured the suspects mugging people on streets forcefully taking their valuables.

The arrest of 64 suspects brings the number to 82 since last Friday as joint security teams launched a hunt for criminals in a bid to ensure Kampala residents go through the festive season peacefully.

Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola in his Christmas message delivered by deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, asked the public to be very careful of opportunistic criminals and work with Police in an effort to have a peaceful festive season.

Traders in Kisenyi, Owino have often volunteered to reveal information regarding the thugs that hide in Nakivubo channel after committing crimes. Nevertheless, the whistle blowers have sometimes complained that the thugs work with some police officers something that makes them a target by criminals.

