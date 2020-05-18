60 fishermen arrested for defying Covid-19 directives

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixty fishermen have been arrested in Hoima and Kikuube districts for defying the Covid-19 preventive guidelines. The fishermen were picked up while fishing on Lake Albert on Sunday night in violation of the curfew.

The affected fishermen are from Kaiso, Kyehoro and Mbegu in Buseruka, Kabwoya and Kabaale sub counties. The fishermen were picked up in a joint operation involving the army and Uganda Police Force.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network this morning that the arrested fishermen are locked up at Kaiso police station pending transfer to Hoima central police station.

According to Hakiza, during the operation, 17 fishing boats, 7 boat engines and 30 solar batteries were impounded from the fishermen.

In March, the Hoima and Kikuube district security committees suspended fishing activities on Lake Albert during night hours as a means of stopping further spread of COVID-19.

The decision was in line with a curfew announced by President Yoweri Museveni.

The committee observed that some Ugandan fishermen cross to the Democratic Republic of Congo and mix freely with communities on the other side before crossing back to Uganda which exposes them to infection.

However, fishermen have been protesting the decision saying stopping them from fishing endangers their lives since they entirely depend on the lake for survival.

URN