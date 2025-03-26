6 killed in Kampala floods

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | At least six people including two minors were killed by floods following the heavy downpour in Kampala.

Wednesday’s downpour also left hundreds of travellers stranded due to flooded and impassable roads.

The rain that lasted hours started in the wee hours cutting off several roads leading to the city centre. Some vehicles were submerged at some section of Kampala-Jinja highway at Kyambogo, Kinawataka(Katogo), and parts of the Northern Bypass.

The Red Cross Spokesperson, Irene Nakasita, has confirmed that two minors were found dead in their house which flooded.These have been identified as Otim Kisa Eliza (3 years old) and Ochaka Chon (11 months old). Additionally, a 35-year-old man was also recovered dead in the floods in the same area of Mulimira zone along the Northern Bypass.

“Their mother Rose Mary Lenunu left them in a room at night, and by the time the rain started, she hadn’t returned home. Our response team was called to support the community. Many houses are flooded and household property destroyed. Assessment team is still on ground, working with the local leaders and the Police. Nakasita said.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has confirmed Police have retrieved three other yet to be identified bodies from Kinawataka flooding channels.

Isaac Kakooza, the local council secretary of Nsoba zone in Kyebando parish, Kawempe Division, stated that city dwellers around the Northern Bypass, particularly in areas such as Nsoba, Kyamuka, Mulimira, and Kalerwe, were severely affected by the massive floods this morning.

“The flooding on the Northern Bypass is attributed to the clogged drainage channel of Nsoba, which runs from Mulimira to Kalerwe. The culverts are silted with soil, particularly at the Kalerwe roundabout, hindering water flow. This is the primary cause of flooding in our area,” Kakooza explained.

Kakooza further attributed the exacerbated flooding to the ongoing construction of the Kyebando ring road, which has diverted water flow, causing it to flood into people’s homes, compounding the issue of already silted drainage channels. He said several people have lost a lot of properties.

David Ssemakadde, a resident of Nsoba, said that numerous lives have been lost during each rainy season, yet Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has failed to take action.

Jane Nansubuga, a resident of Mukwaya zone, spoke to URN about the persistent flooding problem in Bwaise, where people regularly lose their lives during heavy rains.

Nansubuga described the flooding as a recurring disaster, with properties being destroyed every time the Lubigi channel overflows.

“This is our life,” she lamented. “Heavy rains bring destruction, and we keep hoping for authorities’ assurances, which never come. We are often stranded at night when floodwaters from the Lubigi channel invade our homes.”

Other residents, who were busy removing floodwater from their homes, criticized the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for neglecting to clean and expand drainage channels, which could have prevented the flooding.

In addition to residents of Bwaise and Kalerwe, other Kampala suburbs such as Kasubi, Katanga, Kisenyi, Nalukolongo, Kabuusu, Katwe, Namungoona, and Kinawataka are also greatly affected during heavy rainfall.

Flood-prone areas in the city include Queen’s Way, Ssebaana Kizito Road, Kabuusu junction, Jinja Road roundabout, and Kyambogo-Banda, among others. Previous floods have left dozens of people dead.

URN