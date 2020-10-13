53 drivers spend night at Jinja road police for violating curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 53 drivers spent Monday night at Jinja Road Police Station for violating the night time curfew.

The drivers were picked up a few hours after Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said they would arrest people found violating the 9 pm curfew announced by President, Yoweri Museveni in March this year as part of the COVID19 preventive measures.

A police officer, who participated in the operations, told URN this morning that commanders from the Field Force Unit- FFU, General Duty Police, Traffic Police and Local Defense Units –LDUs agreed to start impounding vehicles around 10 pm since there was too much congestion on the roads.

The officer, who is also an operations commander of the City policing divisions, said several drivers ignored the police warning thinking it would be business as usual. In one of the pictures and video footage released by the senior policeman, dozens of drivers are seen stranded at Jinja Road police station and roadblocks near the station.

This particular video was recorded past midnight, according to the officer.

“We made them spend the night in their cars. By midnight we had about 53 drivers at Jinja Road Police Station only. Other drivers were arrested by Katwe, Nateete, Kawempe and Kabalagala policing divisions. We are yet to get the figures,” the officer said.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga couldn’t be reached for a comment on the operation by the time of filing this story.

