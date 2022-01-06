48 hawkers arrested in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel in Gulu city have arrested 48 street hawkers suspected to be criminals operating in the city.

The suspects were picked from various locations within Gulu city center by the police and the army during a two-day swoop that commenced on Tuesday night.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Region Police Spokesperson says that the joint operation was intelligence-led and targeted mainly street hawkers.

Mudong says 15 of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday night while 33 were rounded up between Wednesday morning and afternoon and are currently in detention at Gulu Central Police station.

He notes that they received intelligence that some of the suspects are foreign nationals from Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi engaged in criminal activities but disguise as hawkers during the day. Mudong says the suspects will undergo screening to ascertain their particulars adding that those with no criminal background shall be released.

He notes that during Wednesday’s operation, security personnel recovered marijuana packed in 13 bags from one of the suspect’s houses who evaded arrest. Mudong says the suspect who is on the run has been disguising as a dry cassava trader.

The operation comes about two months after the police cracked down on street gangs in Gulu city and arrested close to 30 suspects implicated in terrorizing unsuspecting residents in dark spot areas.

