456 vaccinated against Ebola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 456 people have been vaccinated against Ebola using the Ebola rVsV that has proved to be 97 percent effective in protecting people against the deadly disease. The vaccine being used is produced by Merck Pharmaceuticals.

Those vaccinated are believed to have been in contact with the three Ebola cases that were reported in Kasese. The three people – two brothers and their grandmother belonged to one family and had travelled to DRC to attend burial of a relative.

The three are believed to have crossed into Uganda undetected until they reported at a health facility in Bwera, Kasese hospital.

Vaccination has taken place in 13 areas in Kasese –Buhuma II, Bwera Hospital, Kagando I, Kaserengete, Kayantsi II, Kirembo, Lhibira Town Council, Mushenene II, Ndongo, Nyamutunga, Rusese Barracks and Rwenguhyo.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health says that health frontline health workers who were not vaccinated during the first round of vaccinations are also being vaccinated.

“The vaccine is administered to contacts to the confirmed cases and non-vaccinated frontline and other workers who are the high-risk populations to protect them against the deadly Ebola-Zaire virus strain.”

Last week, the DRC donated 400 vaccines to Uganda following the outbreak of the disease while WHO donated another 4,400 vaccines following the confirmation of three Ebola cases.

The ministry is also following up 110 people in their homes who are suspected of having Ebola.

