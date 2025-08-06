40-year-old woman arrested for stealing two-day-old baby

Kasanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mityana have arrested a 40-year-old woman for stealing a two-day-old baby. According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Recheal Kawala, the suspect has been identified as Betty Mirembe Kwagala, a resident of Nabukondo in Kasanda District.

Kawala says that on Tuesday, at 6 pm at Mityana Hospital, Kwagala stole a two-day-old baby from her mother.

Kawala says that Kwagala approached the mother of the baby and asked her to help her carry the baby, who was crying, but she went away with the baby.

Kawala says that they were informed by the police, and they launched an investigation. They arrested Mirembe, and the baby was recovered safely and handed to the mother.

The police have confirmed that Mirembe is currently in custody, facing charges related to child theft.

***

URN