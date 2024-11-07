3rd National ICT Job Fair 2024 set for November 21-22 in Kampala

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in partnership with Huawei Technologies Uganda has announced the National ICT Job Fair 2024 set to take place on November 21 – 22, 2024 at the National ICT Innovation Hub, Nakawa in Kampala.

This annual event, now in its third edition, aims to bridge the gap between Uganda’s rapidly growing ICT sector and its talented youth, providing a platform for networking, skills development, and job opportunities, the organisers said in a news release dated Nov. 6.

This year’s job fair is focused on the need to empower the next generation with the necessary digital skills, fostering an environment where innovation thrives and career opportunities in technology expand. With the theme “Shaping Uganda’s Digital Future: Bridging Skills, Innovation and Opportunity” the event will feature leading ICT companies, start-ups, government agencies, and academic institutions, all with one goal in mind: to connect Uganda’s young professionals with transformative job opportunities in the technology sector.

The National ICT Job Fair 2024 will host a series of interactive activities, including: Employer Booths where attendees will directly meet and engage with leading Ugandan institutions in the ICT industry offering jobs, internships, and training, exploring potential roles in areas such as software development, data science, network engineering, and cyber security.

It will also host skills development and training workshops, panel discussions, keynotes, and networking opportunities.

As a longstanding partner in Uganda’s digital transformation, Huawei Technologies has continued to support initiatives that enhance the ICT talent ecosystem through the National ICT Job Fair, Huawei ICT Academy, and Huawei ICT Competitions.

Similarly, this job fair is an excellent opportunity for youth to take the first step in building their ICT careers. The event is free to attend, but registration via Huawei- provided online links is required.

Students, recent graduates, and young professionals interested in ICT careers are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and stand a chance to win various Huawei devices and gadgets.