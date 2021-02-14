38 suspects arrested over murder of three people in Kiryandongo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiryandongo have in their custody 38 suspects accused of attacking and killing three people in the district.

The suspects whose names have been concealed for fear of jeopardizing police investigations were arrested on Thursday and Friday this week from various parts of Kiryandongo district.

They are accused of attacking and hacking to death Yasin Bakati, Rosa Afiyako and Safi Ayumani all residents of Okeche cell, Karuma town council, Kiryandongo district.

They also critically injured Safina Chandiru who is currently admitted in critical condition nursing severe wounds at Kiryandongo general hospital. She sustained deep cuts on the head, face, both hands and stomach.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that the suspects on February 9, 2021 raided the homes of the deceased persons and hacked them to death before they varnished to yet an unknown destination.

They accused the deceased persons of being behind the disappearance and murder of their young brother identified as Innocent Opio.

Opio disappeared from their home on February 4, 2021 and later his body was found floating on river Karuma near the construction site of Karuma hydro power dam on February 9,2021.

After retrieving the body, his relatives rushed and attacked the deceased persons accusing them of being behind the death of Opio, hacking the trio to death.

According to Hakiza, police and other security operatives have since been hunting for the suspects who vanished after killing the deceased persons.

He says on Thursday and Friday this week, a team of security operatives comprising of the police and the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF- managed to apprehend the 38 suspects who participated in the killing of the three people.

They were arrested from different parts of Kiryandongo where they were hiding since the incident.

They were immediately whisked to Kiryandongo central police station where they are currently being detained pending further interrogations as the hunt for other suspects who participated in the brutal murder of the trio is ongoing.

He says once police investigations are done, the suspects will be taken to court to be accordingly charged with murder.

*****

URN