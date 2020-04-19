36 districts fail to submit draft budget estimates

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 36 districts have failed to to submit draft budget estimates, work plans and performance contracts for the financial year 2020/2021.

The revelation is contained in the letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government by Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Muhakanizi, also Secretary to the Treasury notes in his April 15th, 2020 letter that despite his reminder requesting Local Government Accounting Officers to submit their budget estimates by March 23rd, 2020, the districts have not responded.

“Section 45 (3) of the Public Finance Management Act (2015) requires every Accounting Officer to enter into an annual budget Performance Contract with the Secretary to the Treasury which shall bind the Accounting Officer to deliver on the activities in the work plan of the Vote for a financial year, submitted under section 13 (15)”, Muhakanizi’s letter starts.

Muhakanizi observes that the budget draft is very critical even as the country battles COVID-19 pandemic.

“Notwithstanding the inconveniences associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the statutory timelines still stand and therefore, this requires all Local Governments to institute administrative measures to ensure continuity of work, especially in regards to the finalization of the budget for the FY 2020/2021, among other critical activities”, the letter continues.

Muhakanizi set another deadline of April 20th, 2020 for all the Accounting Officers in non-compliant districts to submit all the statutory documents.

Some of the non-compliant districts, according Muhakanizi’s letter includes Bugiri, Kaberamaido, Kalangala, Mayuge, Moroto, Mubende and Nakapiripirit. The others are Ntugamo, Pallisa, Butaleja, Amolatar, Bukwo, Mityana, Nakaseke, Amuru, Lyantonde, mudat, Zombo, Bulambuli, Kiryandongo, Kalungu, Kakumiro, Omoro, Bunyangabu, Bugweri, Madi- Okello and Kalaki.

The municipalities include Mbale, Mukono, Masindi, Rukungiri, Nansana, Lugazi, Kamuli, Kapchorwa and Kotido municipalities.

Muhakanizi also reminded all the Local Government Accounting Officers to submit their quarter three budget performance progress reports for the FY 2019/2020, in line with the mandatory reporting timeline.

The budget for the Financial Year 2020/2021 was presented to Parliament on March 31st, 2020 in line with the revised budget process calendar.

*******

URN