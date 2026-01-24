33 Ugandans to receive national medals on Liberation Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government will award national medals to 33 distinguished Ugandans during this year’s Liberation Day celebrations, the Minister of the Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, has announced.

Speaking to journalists at the Government Media Centre on Friday, Babalanda said the medals will be awarded as part of activities marking the day the National Resistance Movement captured power in 1986.

This year’s Liberation Day celebrations will be held on Monday at Kololo Independence Grounds, presided over by President Y Museveni. The event comes shortly after President Museveni won a seventh term in office in the recently concluded presidential elections, in which he secured 71 percent of the vote.

According to Babalanda, Uganda has registered significant economic progress since the NRM came into power. She noted that the country’s economy has been ranked seventh by the International Monetary Fund among the nine fastest-growing economies globally.

However, she acknowledged that despite the government’s achievements, corruption remains a major challenge, adding that the government is taking steps to address the problem.

Babalanda also revealed that the NRM leadership is considering former party cadres who were dropped, saying they could be deployed in other areas where their experience is needed.

“Under the able leadership of President Museveni, there is room for everyone to serve. I am sure they will be given opportunities to contribute in other areas,” Babalanda said.

Tonny Mulambe the chancery department principle assistant secretary explained that there is a comprehensive approach for identifying and recognizing individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Uganda’s national, regional, and international development.

According to Mulambe, the process involves strict criteria to ensure that those selected have truly demonstrated outstanding service.

He noted that they follow a multi-step process to verify the achievements of individuals. “One of the primary factors we look at is the individual’s distinguished service, particularly those who have gone above and beyond to contribute to Uganda’s development at various levels,” he said.

In cases where individuals are identified as national heroes such as those who sacrificed their lives for the country the department takes extra steps to confirm their contributions.

“We go to the grassroots to verify the individual achievements, and for heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, we work closely with the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to gather the necessary information,” Mulambe added.

****

URN