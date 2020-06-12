31 health workers deployed to boost COVID-19 treatment in Gulu hospital

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 31 health workers have been deployed at the COVID-19 treatment unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Eight of the health workers are from the World Health Organization (WHO) while others from the Ministry of Health and the rest are locally trained staff from the facility.

They include one physician; six clinicians, 12 nurses and 12 hygienists. The hygienists are charged with day to day cleaning of the treatment facility including laundry services.

Bishop Loum Janani, the in-charge of integrated case management at the facility said 25 additional health workers have been trained as reserves to boost efforts of the deployed staff.

Dr Paul Mawanda, from the Ministry of Health disclosed that the Ministry has already commenced health care workers’ surveillance intervention as part of a comprehensive prevention program that minimizes worker exposure to COVID-19.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Health Care encouraged the health workers to diligently serve the nation as front liners. However, she cautioned politicians in Acholi against meddling in the affairs.

So far, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has treated up to 80 COVID-19 positive patients since March.

According to the Ministry of Health 22, health care workers have so far been tested positive for the virus.

*****

URN