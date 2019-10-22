3000 children miss measles-rubella vaccination in Amuru

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 3000 children in Labala parish Pabbo sub county in Amuru district have missed vaccination against measles and rubella.

Government through the ministry of health this month launched a five day mass vaccination exercise against measles and rubella.

However Christopher Ocen, the head of the village health teams (VHTs) in Labala told URN today morning that 7002 children were targeted for the exercise but only 4,760 were vaccinated.

He revealed that the vaccination team were not able to reach some places including Coro, Mulila, Gaji and Luru. The exercise only covered areas of Punu Dyang, Oyanga, Wee Yoo, Opiro, Okojo, Andara and Maro Awobi.

Ocen says the team failed to reach some areas because vehicles and motorcycles could not access them because of poor road networks.

Labala parish had only eight health workers who were traversing the areas for the five days exercise. Geoffrey Omony, the Labala parish councillor says they were using private motorcycles to transport vaccines and health workers within the community.

He told URN that they failed to reach all the households because they faced fuel shortages basing the fact they did not receive money from the Sub County or district.

Charles Odonga, a motorcyclist in Apaa said he offered his motorcycle free of charge to ferry health workers at no cost.

Patrick Odong, the Amuru district health officer however says there will be another chance for those who missed the vaccination since more exercises will be held in different health centres.

