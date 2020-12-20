30 FDC, NUP party members defect to UPC in Oyam

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change – FDC, National Unity Platform (NUP) and Democratic Party-DP in Oyam district have defected to Uganda People’s Congress – UPC party.

The defectors crossed on Saturday to UPC from Juma Parish in Myene sub-county. They were wooed by Betty Amongi, the incumbent MP for Oyam South Constituency who doubles as the Minister of Kampala Capital City.

Amongi was campaigning in the area to canvass for votes to Parliament in the 2021 general polls. She welcomed the defectors saying UPC is an equal opportunity party for all irrespective of creed and origin.

Robert Ocen, the Myene sub-county UPC chairperson disclosed to URN that some of the defectors who crossed to the second oldest party in the country were also renown devotees of the ruling National Resistance MovementNRM party in the area.

Patrick Ojok, a defector who spoke on behalf of all the new members who defected said they decided to join UPC because of the undisputed legacy of the party that delivered Uganda from colonial masters in 1962.

Ojok further divulged that UPC is cherished in the region because of its founder and former President, Dr Apollo Milton Obote who sowed the seed of democracy, unity and patriotism across the country during his tenure as the fountain of honour.

The defectors also cited intrigue, malice, chaos and disunity in their former parties ahead of 2021 elections. They all surrendered their party membership cards and were issued new UPC party membership cards as a good gesture of warm welcome.

*****

URN