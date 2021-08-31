289 youths turn up for LDU recruitment exercise in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 289 youth in Hoima district turned up for the recruitment of Local Defence Unit personnel.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recently announced the recruitment of another batch of 10,000 Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel countrywide. The recruitment targeted youths from the age of 18 to 29 with a minimum of Uganda Certificate of Education.

Applicants were required to submit academic papers and applications to the office of the Resident District Commissioners for scrutiny.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident City Commissioner- RCC says that 116 applicants turned up for the exercise in Hoima city adding that of these, 97 are males while 19 are females.

He says the process of shortlisting the applicants will soon resume and the successful ones will be informed when to report for interviews at the UPDF Artillery division headquarters in Masindi.

In Hoima district, 173 youths turned up to be recruited and of these, 20 are females while 153 are males.

Richard Tabaro, the Hoima Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that some of the applicants were turned away since most of them did not possess National Identity Cards while others were above the required age.

There are more than 25,000 LDU recruits countrywide, most of whom were recruited in 2018 following an increased wave of crime in various parts of the country including the killing of some high-profile personalities.

*****

URN