2,500 elderly persons to benefit from SAGE program in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 2,500 elderly persons have been registered to benefit from the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment-SAGE program in Hoima district. Through the initiative, the government extends monthly stipend of 25,000 Shillings to senior citizens aged 80 and above to support them through poverty and attain basic consumption.

This is the first time that the elderly persons in Hoima are enrolled to benefit from the program since its inception 10 years ago. In its pilot, the government extended support to persons aged above 65 in selected districts except for Karamoja where the bar was lowered to persons aged 60.

Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC Samuel Kisembo told Uganda Radio Network that so far 2,500 elderly persons have been registered across the district. These will be grouped into two where one group of 1,110 elderly persons will receive payments within the next two weeks. The money will be distributed at parish levels.

Kisembo says the remaining 1,390 elderly persons will be considered under the second phase.

Elderly persons in the district have welcomed the government move with a lot of excitement. 87-Year-old Joiva Mboneka, a widow and a resident of Kasingo in Hoima Municipality says the 25,000 will help improve her livelihood and support her family with some household items.

Similarly, Benedicto Isingoma, 85, a resident of Mpaija in Hoima district says many of the elderly persons are financially constrained with no sources of income and hopes that the payment will make a difference in their lives while Hajji Bruhani Kyokuhairwe another elder says the inclusion of Bunyoro is a milestone

In 2018, the elderly in Bunyoro demanded the government to roll out the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment-SAGE program in the region so that they can also benefit.

