250 water meters vandalized in Luweero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 250 water meters have been vandalized in Bombo and Luweero town councils over the last three months. This is according to a report released by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) area branch.

NWSC Luweero Branch Manager Ronald Kisakye explains that vandals target old renowned Kent meters which are often stolen in the middle of the night. He suspects that the meters are sold to dealers who extract copper material and melt them into coins, door knobs, handrails and plumbing fittings among others.

Kisakye says that they are working with Police to arrest the people behind the vandalism and asked residents to be vigilant and report any person who masquerades as an official from the utility company beyond normal working hours.

One person, identified as Isaac Mukisa, has so far been arrested in relation to the vandalism. Mukisa, a resident of Kasoma zone in Luweero was found in possession of tools used to cut meters.

Luweero District Criminal Investigations Department boss Charles Kusingura says that the suspect is being interrogated to disclose his accomplices and motive.

Samuel Mugema, a resident of Kasoma zone says that his meter was stolen by unknown persons who jumped into his gate on Sunday night, leaving them with no access to water. National Water and Sewerage Corporation charges 101,000 Shillings for replacement of each meter.

But Luweero LC III Chairperson Paul Mukungu says that due to rampant vandalism, they have appealed to NWSC to reduce the cost of replacing the meters so that the victims don’t experience water shortage.

In Mid-2000, non-governmental organizations such as Plan Uganda and AMREF installed rain water harvesting tanks at various Health centers in Luweero district to address water scarcity and promote sanitation. However, most of them were vandalized by unknown persons.

***

URN