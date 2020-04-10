25 hand sanitizer brands fail NDA efficacy test

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only 20 out of 45 sanitizer brands tested by the National Drug Authority -NDA had an alcohol content of 60 percent, with a capability to kill bacteria and other micro-organisms as stated on the labels.

Among those that have passed the quality tests include the popular Covanil sanitizer produced by Dei International, Saraya, Humarub, Medgel, Rene Hand sanitizer, B-safe, pharmagel and Kakira Klean all manufactured in Uganda.

David Nahamya, the Secretary to the Authority says that the public ought to note that washing one’s hands with soap and water for not less than 20 seconds is the most effective way of eliminating germs from the hands other than using costly means which at times are not effective.

While many of the sanitizers they tested had recommended content compositions on the labels, they found they were actually not available in the liquid. Some of the fake ones include Tuva, Halal, perfect sanitizer, Microcide, Safe Hands, Zest, Bactivir, Instant safe and Vitro, some of which are imported products.

Also among those that failed the various test parameters and not fit for use by the population include Arrows sanitizer produced by the Makerere University Pharmacy department. Nahamya says that the manufacturers of the fake products have already been ordered to withdraw them from the market.

The use of sanitizers in Uganda became common with the outbreak of coronavirus -COVID-19 which came with a recommendation for the population to constantly sanitise or wash their hands thoroughly to keep the disease at bay.

But, the surge in demand for sanitizers came along with a lot of fakes. A few weeks ago, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) conducted tests too and discovered some sub-standards.

******

URN