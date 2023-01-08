LWAKHAKHA: 21 dead in Mbale-Nairobi bus accident

Lwakhakha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A road crash in Lwakhakha just across the border has claimed the lives of 21 people and left many more in critical condition. Majority are said to be Ugandans.

Patrict Kitau, the District police commander Bungoma District in Kenya, says that the crash occurred around 8pm on Saturday in Lwakhakha, Kenyan side 3 kilometers from Uganda Kenya Border.

According to Kitau, the dead were traveling on a bus Registration Number KCL 850M which belongs to Nairobi Bus Company which was travelling from Mbale to Nairobi which veered off the road and overturned several times.

He says preliminary investigations reveal that the cause of the crash was overspending.

20 people Are believed to have dead as a bus from Bududa heading to Nairobi through Lwakhakha boarder got involved in an accident 3hrs back. pic.twitter.com/YVkeFKsPy9 — WANDULU BONNY (@bonny_wandulu) January 7, 2023

Kitau says, they are establishing the identities of the deceased crash victims, but confirmed that majority of them are Ugandan nationals.

Their bodies are lying at Chepteyis and Lwandanyi hospital mortuaries waiting to be identified by their relatives while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospitals.

According to an eyewitness, the bus was moving at a high speed and failed to negotiate small corner and veered off the road.

He says the driver is believed to have been also drunk.

URN