2025 UCE: UNEB records lowest failure rate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only 130 out of 429,949 candidates who sat the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations failed all subjects, marking the lowest full failure rate ever recorded at the lower secondary level.

The 130 learners obtained Grade E, the below basic level, in every subject. Under the Competency-Based Curriculum, this performance falls short of the minimum requirements for a certificate award. The group represents just 0.03 per cent of the total candidature.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) confirmed the figures during the official release of results at State House Nakasero, where the affected candidates were classified under Result 3.

By contrast, 428,628 candidates, representing 99.69 per cent, qualified for the UCE certificate under Result 1, a notable increase from the 98.1 per cent qualification rate recorded in 2024.

A further 1,191 candidates (0.28 per cent) were placed under Result 2. These learners did not meet all award conditions, largely due to missing project work, absence of Continuous Assessment (CA) scores, which contribute 20 per cent to the final grade, or sitting fewer than the required number of subjects.

Candidate registration rose by 20.2 per cent, reaching 432,163 learners across 3,975 examination centres, with high attendance reported nationwide.

Under the CBC grading system, which ranges from Grade A (highest) to Grade E (below basic), eligibility for a certificate award requires attainment of at least Grade D in one or more subjects. Candidates classified under Result 2 and Result 3 are eligible for re-sitting options.

The latest release follows last year’s results, which generated confusion among candidates and parents regarding the interpretation of Result 1, Result 2, and Result 3 as reflected on transcripts and certificates.

URN