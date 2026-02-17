2025–26 Champions League: pick your favorites in the play-offs!

The best sports betting site 1xBet presents a preview of the most interesting matches of Europe’s premier club tournament and offers a wide selection of markets and the best odds. Learn more on the reliable bookmaker’s site via this link and enjoy a top-class show!

Galatasaray vs Juventus, February 17

In their first four games of the league phase, Galatasaray gained 9 points and were in contention for a spot in the top 8, but failed to consolidate their position and ultimately finished in 20th place. The Lions are now in good form, having won their first three matches in February with an aggregate score of 10-1, and want to secure an advantage before traveling to Turin. We’d also like to note that in the league phase, the Istanbul team beat Liverpool (1-0) and drew with Atlético Madrid (1-1) at home.

In the Champions League, the Old Lady has faced Galatasaray six times and won only once. However, Luciano Spalletti’s team has enough quality and spirit to improve these statistics. The match against Lazio was a good example: Juventus dominated, conceded two unfortunate goals, but managed to save the game by equalizing in stoppage time. Spalletti said that “it was a top-level performance from the team” and thanked his players for their reaction and attitude. The Bianconeri won’t be able to compete for the Scudetto this season, so the Champions League is a chance for them to declare their ambitions.

W1 – 3.635, X – 3.655, W2 – 2.143

Benfica vs Real Madrid, February 17

Benfica and Real Madrid will meet again in the Champions League. In the round 8 game of the league phase, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s goal in stoppage time gave the Eagles a 4-2 victory and allowed them to advance to the knockout phase play-offs. The Lisbon side proved that they are capable of putting up a fight against Madrid. However, the 15-time tournament winners will approach the upcoming battle with maximum concentration. Álvaro Arbeloa is likely to be without several key players: Jude Bellingham, Raúl Asencio, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger.

The coaching duel is of great importance in this clash. Álvaro Arbeloa was once asked to explain what the “Mourinhismo” approach is and why it impresses him so much. He replied: “It’s a way of doing things, always tackling things head on, not being afraid of being who you are. I try to be as Mourinhista as possible”. José Mourinho also spoke fondly of the Spaniard: “To me, Arbeloa is a friend, not just a player. He exemplifies passion for his profession, love for his club, dedication to the team and its goals”. You don’t often hear such praise from the Special One about anyone other than himself.

W1 – 3.8, X – 4.04, W2 – 1.981

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain, February 17

Paris Saint-Germain will compete in the knockout phase play-offs for the second season in a row. In the last campaign, this was considered a sign of crisis, but then Luis Enrique’s team shifted into top gear and won the Champions League for the first time in its history. It is symbolic that back then, the Parisians began their knockout phase journey against Brest, another Ligue 1 club.

Monaco aren’t having the best of times: in January, they won only two out of seven matches and are still performing rather inconsistently. However, the Monégasques can put up a fight on their home turf, which is confirmed by the statistics. In the league phase, Monaco drew with Manchester City (2-2), Tottenham (0-0) and Juventus (0-0), and defeated Galatasaray (1-0). Moreover, in its last match against Paris Saint-Germain, Sébastien Pocognoli’s team won 1-0.

W1 – 5.94, X – 4.62, W2 – 1.585

