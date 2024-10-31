2024 Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege festival announces Nyege in the city program, showcasing Jinja City attractions

KAMPALA, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa’s largest music festival, the Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege festival slated for the 14th to the 17th of November is returning with a new addition dubbed Afrogalactic Carnival. This year’s edition incorporates the new Nyege In The City daytime program, seeking to showcase a variety of experiences within Jinja City. with the intention of delivering a more wholesome uniquely Ugandan experience.

Doubling as the 9th edition of the festival, the festival will include a new, carefully curated " Nyege In The City" daytime program with experiences spread across Jinja City, that will include guided tours, fine dining experiences, water-based activities on the Nile and cultural experiences, culminating into the party experience at the festival grounds. This is in place to accommodate the main festival grounds being closed from 8am to 3pm for security sweeps to ensure the safety of all festival-goers.

While addressing the media, festival organizers re-echoed their continued partnership with Jinja Authority to co-organize the festival fuelled towards driving further socio-economic impact by availing opportunities for various service providers within the city centre.

“As always, Uganda Waragi, the spirit of Uganda is pleased to showcase the best of the Pearl of Africa and the beautiful city of Jinja providing the opportunity to experience our rich heritage, music, culture, food, fashion and all things uniquely Ugandan. We dedicate this edition to unpacking the true Ugandan Spirit with the now limitless Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger, a festival staple that represents the dynamic and vibrant consumer at the festival, flanked with coconut and premium at the Uganda Waragi Stage,” said Francis Nyende – the Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries

With the main evening program taking place at the Jinja Golf Course, the festival grounds have been beautifully landscaped and adapted for the festival while ensuring a condensed and intimate layout, designed to heighten the festival’s energy and create an even more electrifying atmosphere.

Returning this year is the much-anticipated the Dark Star Stage, which will showcase some of Africa’s most daring experimental artists, the Spirit of Uganda Stage that will showcase Uganda’s multiculturalism, the main stage, Hakuna Kulala Stage, the Uganda Waragi Stage and the return of the Reggae stage headlined by special guest Cali P from Jamaica.

Derek Debru, the CEO of the Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege, said, “This edition is keen to highlight the unique value preposition towards the creative and cultural sector in the country by offering platform for budding creatives to showcase their talent, as well us uniting revellers in the diverse Ugandan culture through partnerships with various regional cultural festivals and dance troupes.

The festival line-up that includes 10 cultural dance troupes, DJs and artist from global music houses has been unveiled as the festival draws to a close.

Once again, Nyege Nyege is partnering with Talent Africa Group to organize the immersive Nyege In The City experience. Aly Alibhai, the CEO of Talent Africa Group, said, “We are closely working with the Jinja City Authorities to bring forth new experiences outside the festival grounds that gives revellers a deeper appreciation of Jinja City and Uganda at large.

We have taken our due diligence to ascertain safe and the best partnerships with different businesses within Jinja to bring Nyege in the City to life.”

The first round of this year’s lineup includes performances from within and outside Africa.

These include premiers from Teso megastar Patrick Atude, cultural performances from the Batwa Dance Group, Otim Alpha, festival staples-the Burundi Cultural drummers and special appearances from Soweto’s Legendary selector RMBO, Tash LC, Baccardi house OG Dadaman, French folk pioneer Emmanuele Parennin, Norwegian folk noise artist Stuurle Garland, Nkisi from DRC.

Adding to the excitement will be performances from social media sensation, Hozambe, Zex Bilangilangi, Pia Pounds, Recho Ray, Kenneth Mugabi, Alidekki Brian, Denesi, and Djs; Alesha, Ssese, Vans, Melvyn Dj, Janja and Faisal.