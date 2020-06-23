2021 elections: Give the media the independence it deserves – experts

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | A group of civil society organisations have urged the government to ensure that the media is allowed to operate without interference as the 2021 general elections get closer.

The Independent Electoral Commission announced recently that the election would be conducted ‘scientifically’ where candidates will campaign mainly on media platforms as opposed to organizing the routing mass rallies that might compromise the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

But CSO officials said at a media briefing held in Kampala yesterday – June 22 -spearheaded by the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC), a pan-African NGO and resource centre that promotes the right of access to information, that if that plan is to pass, the media should not be interfered

with.

“Politicians who own media houses may not allow their competitors to appear on them, and that will not be fair,” said one of the panelists.

Transparency International Uganda and Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda were part of this media brief.

Gilbert Sendugwa, the coordinator at the AFIC was concerned. “The media has not been quite often free to help people access information because it is not free to critique certain candidates.”

The other concern raised is that candidates with money are the ones that will easily gain from using media platforms to convince voters to vote for them as opposed to those without it (money).

“Voting should be on the basis of ideas and not money,” Sendugwa said. Meanwhile, officials urged the electoral commission to be transparent on information sharing, and make it simple for everyone to understand.

They also want the commission to be clear on regulations and other related issues so as the voters can make informed choices.

He also said that there should be investments geared towards promoting public trust in the outcome of the scientific election.

“This election is coming at a time when mistrust of citizens is high regarding the credibility of the regime,” he said.

Uganda has slightly over 250 radio stations and majority are operational. A total of approx.50 television stations are licensed and half of this number is operational. In addition to these, there are several online news sites plus social media platforms that majority of the youth and working class/voters access on a daily.