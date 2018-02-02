2014 INTERVIEW: I cry all the time – Mowzey Radio

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In one of his rare newspaper interviews, Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew showed the enigma he was in a candid 2014 interview with The Observer in Uganda.
“I cry all the time. That’s one thing you don’t know about me. When people piss me off, I cry because it doesn’t hurt,” he said in the interview with Diana Nabiruma. (click to read full interview)
This, after responding to a question of what animal he had characteristics of. “I’m a lion. [Roars] I am the king of the jungle,” he said.
Asked if there a writer he would be interested in writing his biography at the time, he responded, “You.”
Mowzey died four years later, aged 35, on Thursday and will be buried on Saturday.