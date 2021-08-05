200 detained for illegal possession of firearms in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 195 warriors have been arrested for illegal possession of firearms across Karamoja sub-region since the second forceful disarmament exercise began on July 19th, 2021. The suspects are locked at the 3rd Division UPDF headquarters in Moroto town pending trial in the Court Martial.

The 3rd Division Spokesperson, Captain Edrin Mawanda says that some of the suspects were captured during combat while others were arrested based on intelligence reports indicating that they have illegal firearms, which is a capital offence and attracts a long sentence if found guilty.

He says that the files of most of the suspects are ready, adding that arrangements are underway to charge them before the Court Martial. Earlier, the constitutional court had ruled that it was illegal for civilians to be tried in the court-martial but the Supreme Court suspended the decision.

The army has since recovered 38 guns and 228 bullets since the exercise began. The 3rd Division Commander, Brig. Joseph Balikudembe says all those whose files are complete will appear before the Court Martial.

Currently, joint security forces are conducting a forceful disarmament exercise that is expected to be completed by November. Local leaders, clerics, women, youths, elders and civil society are involved in the disarmament exercise.

John Robert Adupa Akiki, the LC 3 chairperson of Lotisan sub county says that since the local leaders were incorporated in the exercise, it is going smoothly because they are encouraging the warriors to voluntarily handover their guns and the message is touching dozens.

