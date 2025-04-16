2 missing after canoe accident on lake Bunyonyi

RUBANDA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Two out of five people are missing after a canoe they were sailing in capsized on Lake Bunyonyi on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. at Musigwe Village as the victims traveled to Mugyera in Habututu Town Council, Rubanda District, via the shores of Butanda Sub County.

According to Dickson Kamuhanda, a resident of Butanda Sub County, the group was returning from Kitooma in Rubaya Sub County where they had been working in gardens. While crossing the lake, strong winds suddenly struck, causing the canoe to lose balance and overturn.

Kamuhanda identified the missing as two women: Midias Ngyenda from Rutojo Village, Murambo Parish in Butanda Sub County, and another only known as Mukotanyi from Mugyera Town Council, Rubanda District. The other three individuals reportedly survived the incident.

Lake Bunyonyi, the second deepest lake in Africa, has witnessed a series of similar accidents over the years. In March 2024, Rachael Naturinda, Lehonelia Kesande, and a five-month-old baby named Grant drowned while traveling towards Murandi in Mugyera Town Council.

In August 2023, Martin Izabayo, a student at Lake Bunyonyi Secondary School, also drowned en route to Harutinda market. His companion, Daniel Owamani, survived. Despite a 2016 pledge by President Yoweri Museveni to establish a ferry on the lake to improve safety, the initiative has yet to be implemented.

Lake Bunyonyi is shared by Rubanda and Kabale districts and reaches depths of approximately 900 meters (2,952 feet).

****

URN