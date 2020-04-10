191 motorcycles impounded for defying Presidential directive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Joint task Force (JTF) has impounded dozens of motorcycles in Kampala metropolitan areas for defying the recent presidential directive which banned them from operating beyond 2 pm.

On Wednesday this week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his nation address directed that boda-bodas should to stop operating at 2pm saying that boda-bodas should do their work of carrying cargo and finish in the given time to fight the spread of COVID-19.

While addressing journalists on Friday at the media centre, Fred Enanga the police spokesman said police within Kampala metropolitan areas has impounded 191 motorcycles since yesterday.

He says JTF impounded 119 motorcycles from Kampala metropolitan south, areas of Katwe, Kajjansi and Kabalagala, 89 motorcycles from Kawempe, Maganjo and Kasangati the Northern side of Kampala, and 83 at Jinja road, Ntinda, and Mukono areas.

Enanga said that these motorcycles have been kept and police won’t give them to the owners because they have the potential to defy President Museveni’s directive again.

Bosco Buziba, the chairman boda-boda century in Kira Municipality says that most boda-bodas that were impounded are those that were found carrying cargo like food.

He calls on president Museveni to consider adding them more time to operate saying that some of them are being caught up when they have traveled long distances and are returning.

