191 defilement cases reported in Albertine region during lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have raised a red flag over the escalation of defilement cases in the Albertine region during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Statistics from the Criminal investigations department in the region show 191 defilement cases were recorded between March and May in the region.

81 suspects were taken to court and charged accordingly. The remaining cases are still under investigations.

According to the breakdown, 20 cases were reported in Kibaale, 34 in Kiryandongo, 16 in Buliisa, 21 in Kakumiro, 22 in Masindi, 20 in Hoima, 27 in Kikuube and 31 in Kagadi.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says simple defilement which involves girls between 14 and 18 years is the most common form of defilement.

He explains that some of the teenagers are forced into marriage by their parents who want to make quick bucks from defilers.

According to Hakiza, the cases could be much more compared to those recorded by police.

Ali Tinkamanyire, the Buseruka sub county LC 3 chairperson where defilement cases have escalated because of the influx of people looking for work in the oil and gas industry says their efforts to curb defilement are frustrated by some parents and unscrupulous police officers who conspire with defilers.

According to Tinkamanyire, children are facing sexual abuse at the hands of people meant to protect them.

Pius Wakaba, the Bugahya County Member of parliament says sexual abuse of children is silently ruining the country’s next generation.

He expresses displeasure at government’s failure to implement stringent laws against defilement.

URN