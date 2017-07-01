Court sets July 10 to hear Nalufenya torture case

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | ​The High Court in Kampala has set July 10, 2017 for hearing of an application in which 19 people arrested in connection with the murder of former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi seek medical examination and compensation over torture.

The suspects had appeared before the High court on Friday , from Luzira prison where they are currently held, to follow up their case before Justice Margaret Oguli Oumo.

However their application could not be heard today because the Attorney General who is as the respondent in this case had never filed a response to this application.

Through their lawyer Ladislous Rwakafuuzi, the suspects claim that they were arrested from their homes and detained in military custody before being transfered to Nalufenya police cells were they were subjected to torture.

They contend that they did not receive sufficient medical treatment for the wounds sustained as a result of the said torture, like those with broken legs have not been offered wheel chairs, while those whose sight was affected have not been attended to at all.

The suspects now want court to order for their unconditional release from detention at Luzira prison, arguing that their continued detention without medical care is a violation of their Constitutional rights, to which they also seek compensation from government.

The suspects are part of a group of 20 people charged with the murder of AIGP Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa that occurred on the morning of March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala.