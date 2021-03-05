19 arrested for impersonating State House Anti-Corruption unit officials

Beware of persons masquerading as officers from the State House Anti Corruption Unit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Unit of State House has so far arrested 19 people who have been impersonating staff of the unit and extorting money from members of the public.

According to the head of the unit Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the arrested persons who carry forged identification cards of the unit were arrested between 18th December 2020 and 13th February 2021.

She says the impersonators pose as investigators or army officials working with the unit, mobilisers or principal private secretaries to the President and target high ranking officials in organisations like Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, Uganda National Roads Authority and Ministry of Works among others.

Nakalema says these extort money from individuals under investigation promising that they shall make their cases disappear or help them win cases that have been taken to court or that they shall expedite the process.

Nakalema says one of the victims is a head teacher in Lango who an impersonator got money from promising to help with the investigations. The unit was conducting an investigation in the area and had just paid a visit there when the incident happened.

Nakalema says cases of impersonation are going up, adding that never in the past have they registered this number of cases in just two months.

Nakalema is concerned that the vice is growing and warned the public against such impersonators. She also warned members of the public who offer bribes with hopes of interfering with investigations or court processes.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire says two of the arrested impersonators have been convicted and sentenced. He identified Robert Mpungu and Rogers Ainebyona as currently serving a one and four year jail term in Kitalya prison respectively.

Oweyesigyire says they have been able to prosecute some of the cases because the victims have provided the required evidence and co-operated with police investigations. Majority of the said impersonators were arrested in Kampala and majority are still in court.

The Anti-Corruption Unit was launched by the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to receive and act on complaints related to corruption.

Nakalema says the Anti-Corruption Unit has processed over 70,000 complaints in the last 2 years with a monetary recovery of up to 25 billion Shillings. The Unit has also caused investigation and trial of 259 personalities and ensured interdiction of 187 public servants, with 28 already convicted and sentenced.

