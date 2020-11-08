1,800 farmers in Kwania enroll for cluster development project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 1,820 farmers in Kwania district have subscribed for the unique Agricultural Cluster Development Project -ACDP.

ACDP is a five-year government project initiated in 2018 to improve on-farm productivity, production, and volumes of selected agricultural commodities in specific geographical clusters of the country. What is unique about ACDP is that the farmers are co-financiers with the Government/World Bank from the beginning.

In July this year, Kwania district local government received a sum of 192 million shillings from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries under the Cluster Development Project.

The fund is part of a loan of USD 249-million from the World Bank, obtained by government to support the farmers through the provision of agricultural inputs, fertilizers and pesticides under a cost-sharing arrangement.

Under the scheme, a first-time farmer is supposed to pay 33 percent of 450,000 and the government tops up the remaining balance. In the second season, both government and farmers pay 50 percent of the money and at the third season, government pays 33 percent while the farmer takes the bigger share, 67 percent of the payment.

Johnson Ojok, the Kwania District Production Coordinator says they have already distributed farm inputs to 870 enrolled farmers under the project whereas plans are underway to reopen seven community access roads as well as establishment of warehousing.

Much as many farmers have enrolled to benefit from the Cluster Development Project, Ojok observes that the Agricultural sector in the district is grappling with high prevalence of diseases and flooding that has affected the farm market.

Joshua Omara, a resident of Abura village in Nambieso sub county Kwania district thanked government for the initiative, “I am happy for the government initiative of giving farmers inputs at subsidized prices, our challenge has always been how to get quality seeds, the seeds I got were of quality and am hoping to reap big from my eight acres of soya this season,” he said.

Another farmer from Inomo sub county, Sharon Awio asked the District Agricultural department to always follow up with government to deliver inputs in time. Awio argues that farm inputs are being delivered late and the department is doing little about it.

Kwania District Agricultural Officer Sam Opule, also the ACDP focal point person is optimistic the project will greatly improve household income since farmers will be able to produce enough food for family consumption and also get enough for the market.

He said they are targeting at enrolling about 2,750 farmers in Kwania to benefit from the project. According to Opule, subscribers are meant to receive bean seeds, rice seeds, herbicides, assorted fertilizers to enhance soil fertility and tarpaulin for post harvest handling and other packages.

