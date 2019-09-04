180 job seekers sue external labor recruitment firm, demand refund

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 184 job seekers have petitioned court seeking orders to compel Eagles Supervision Limited, an external labor recruitment firm to refund their money after failing to secure for them jobs abroad.

The job seekers have filed their application in the Commercial Division of High Court against Eagles Supervision Limited and its Directors Rodney Bob Nankunda and Dennis Kagyendo through their lawyer, Muwada Nkunyingi. Eagles Supervision Limited is based along Balintuma Road in Mengo Kampala.

The applicants want court to compel the company and its Directors to refund their money worth Shillings 715.5 million they took from them with promises of getting them lucrative job placements in the Middle East between 2018 and 2019.

The applicants reportedly paid the money in form of registration, Interpol, training, input, medical and passport fees among others. The petitioners reportedly paid between Shillings 1 million to Shillings 8 Million each.

They contend that the company promised to take them abroad within a week’s time after paying the fees in vain. The applicants also allege that they have made several attempts to recover their money from the Company and its directors but their efforts have been futile.

Through their lawyer Nkunyingi, the applicants say failure to recover their money has led them to suffer financial loss, inconvenience and unemployment.

They want court to order for a refund of the money and recovery of all their passports that are still in the custody of the company. They also want the company to pay costs of the suit.

Eagles Supervision has since been summoned to file its defense before the matter is fixed for hearing.

Last month, former Makerere University Guild President, Ivan Bwowe sued 143 external labor recruitment firms under their umbrella Association Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies-UAERA and the Attorney General in the Civil Division of High Court.

He sought a number of orders against the companies including a declaration that the action of licensing the said companies by the Gender and Labor Ministry is illegal, abuse of law and it encourages human trafficking.

