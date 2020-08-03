18 civilians killed in Cameroon by Boko Haram in Far North

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | At least 18 civilians were killed in an incursion attributed to the Boko Haram group on the night of Saturday to Sunday in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local sources.

The attack took place at a place called Nguetchewe, located in the sub-division of Mayo-Moskota near the border with Nigeria, stronghold of Boko Haram. Eleven villagers were also seriously injured, according to the same sources who asked not to be named.

This attack comes about two weeks after the assassination of a soldier by Boko Haram in Touski in the Far North region, followed by the death of a sexagenarian in Kordo in another jihadist incursion, still in this part of Cameroon which plunged into insecurity since 2014

