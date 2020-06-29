18 arrested over defying Presidential orders on Covid-19

Bundibugyo, Uganda | Nansubuga Prossy | Police in Bundibugyo on Saturday 26th June 2020, carried out an operation in and around Vision pub in Nyahuka town council, Bundibugyo district and apprehended 18 persons who were defying the Presidential directives on Covid-19.

The suspects have been charged with doing acts likely to spread the infectious pandemic-coronavirus despite directives by Ministry of Health.

According to the statement by the police, the suspects include ordinary and professional Ugandans-

ambulance drivers, lawyers, inspector of schools, human resource officers, veterinary officer, head

teacher, physical planner, teachers, and nursing officers.

The group was found with exhibits like gambling cards and various brands of alcohol all which aid

physical contact thus increasing Covid-19 cases.

Police says that the operation will not only stop in Bundibugyo but continue to other areas in the

district.

Meanwhile, still on Friday 26 June, police through its spokesperson Patrick Onyango banned and

vowed to arrest those holding in-house parties as these further the spread of coronavirus.