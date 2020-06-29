Monday , June 29 2020
Covid-19 Image

18 arrested over defying Presidential orders on Covid-19

The Independent June 29, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

The suspects were found at Vision pub gambling and drinking alcohol contrary to directives of the President to avoid gatherings.

Bundibugyo, Uganda | Nansubuga Prossy | Police in Bundibugyo on Saturday 26th June 2020, carried out an operation in and around Vision pub in Nyahuka town council, Bundibugyo district and apprehended 18 persons who were defying the Presidential directives on Covid-19.

The suspects have been charged with doing acts likely to spread the infectious pandemic-coronavirus despite directives by Ministry of Health.

According to the statement by the police, the suspects include ordinary and professional Ugandans-
ambulance drivers, lawyers, inspector of schools, human resource officers, veterinary officer, head
teacher, physical planner, teachers, and nursing officers.

The group was found with exhibits like gambling cards and various brands of alcohol all which aid
physical contact thus increasing Covid-19 cases.

Police says that the operation will not only stop in Bundibugyo but continue to other areas in the
district.

Meanwhile, still on Friday 26 June, police through its spokesperson Patrick Onyango banned and
vowed to arrest those holding in-house parties as these further the spread of coronavirus.

