17 year-old girl remanded for murdering own child

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiboga magistrate’s court has remanded a 17-year old girl for murdering her newly born baby.

Prosecution led by Bushirah Nakanyike told the court presided over by Kiboga Grade One Magistrate, Michael Bbossa that while at Migongolomi village in Kikonda sub county in Kyankwanzi district on November 23, 2020, the accused murdered her baby and dumped the body in the toilet.

She however told court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing and asked court for more time. As a result, Bbossa decided to remand the accused to prison until January 08, 2021, when she will return for the mention of her case.

However, the accused told URN that she decided to dump the baby because she had a miscarriage.

URN