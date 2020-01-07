17 arrested over New Year’s day murders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested 17 suspects behind the murder of 29 people during the New Year celebrations.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said the suspects were arrested in various parts of the country.

Some of the murders registered during New Year’s Day celebrations occurred in districts such as Kigezi, Busoga and Kampala Metropolitan.

Enanga said 12 out of the 29 murders, three were victims of aggravated robbery, two were shot, three lynched by a mob and the others were either strangled or hacked to death.

Police said this year’s festivities were the most peaceful compared to previous years because there were no major incidents of public disorder. In 2019 and 2018, thugs raided some districts like Bukomansimbi and Lwengo butchering residents with machetes.

Enanga applauded public for being very peaceful and security-conscious throughout the festive season. He urged the public to maintain the degree of discipline exhibited during the celebrations.

Police attribute the successful celebrations to a well-laid security master plan comprised of various security agencies.

Elly Mate, Kigezi region spokesperson, said on New Year’s Day unknown people attacked the home of one Kabeni, 35, a Munyarwanda and resident of Gakoro village, Sooko parish, and hacked her to death.

Mate said Kabeni was pulled out of the house and cut with the panga. Police have so far arrested five suspects.

Similarly, on New Year’s Eve, Felix Amutusimire was lynched by a mob after he was caught hacking Ruth Karungi in Kanungu town council. In 2019 New Year’s Day celebrations, 43 major incidents of murder were registered.

URN