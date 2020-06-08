16 feared dead in Lake Albert boat accident

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixteen people are feared dead after a boat capsized on Lake Albert on Monday morning.

The boat carrying over 20 people, residents of Mbegu landing site in Buseruka sub country in Hoima district reportedly capsized at around 3 am.

The occupants of the boat allegedly sneaked and crossed to Mukambu in DR Congo for burial on Saturday last week and were returning. Identities of the deceased persons are not yet readily available.

According to Sulaimman Wako, a resident of Mbegu landing site, five people have so far been rescued from the lake.

They were rescued by fishermen from the DR Congo and taken to Mukambu landing site in DR Congo. Among some of those rescued include; Ajaru Katanga, Aduba, Pyer Sesanga and an 11 year old child whose name was not readily available by press time.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network – URN that all the people on the boat, residents of Mbegu landing site allegedly beat security and crossed to DR Congo after receiving information that their relative had died.

According to Hakiza, the boat accident occurred on Monday morning as they were coming back to Uganda after the burial. The boat capsized on the other side of the DR Congo. He however says the cause of the accident could have been overloading since over 20 people were on the small boat that is meant to carry only 10 people.

He says currently they are liaising with their counterparts from the DR Congo to commence search for the missing bodies.

Hakiza further explains that they are investigating how people illegally sneaked into the DR Congo given the heavy security deployed on the Lake Albert waters.

This development comes few weeks after another accident happened on May 25th, 2020 when eight people died after a boat in which they were traveling capsized on Lake Albert.

******

URN