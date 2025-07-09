16 arrested over violence in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force arrested 16 suspects in connection with a wave of election-related violence that marred the ongoing NRM party primaries across several districts.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police said they had registered incidents of physical assault, property destruction, and vandalism of election materials in Mubende, Isingiro, and Rubanda districts.

“In Mubende District, on July 7, a confrontation between supporters of NRM candidates Mr. Muhumuza Henry and Hon. Kabanda David at Kyapa Kyeturege trading centre turned violent,” the statement reads in part. “Gunfire was exchanged, injuring one Gumisiriza Roger, while others were assaulted using sticks and bricks.”

Police added that further clashes at Nabingola Sub-county headquarters led to the torching of two vehicles—registration numbers UBP 452K (Toyota Noah) and UBP 788T (Toyota Wish)—and a motorcycle, UFU 345X (Bajaj Boxer).

Mubende police responded swiftly, contained the violence, and took the injured to Mubende Regional Hospital. Three suspects were arrested, and investigations are ongoing. In Isingiro District, a separate incident on July 5 in Kyempisi Cell, Kikagate Sub-county, saw two motorcycles and a vehicle set ablaze. Ten suspects have been arrested, while others remain at large.

Authorities say a security meeting was held on July 7 with stakeholders and NRM electoral officials to de-escalate tensions. Meanwhile, in Rubanda District, police said supporters of Minister Henry Musasizi were attacked on July 3 at Hakashanje Playground in Hamuhambo Town Council.

“Stones were thrown at the minister’s convoy, damaging his vehicle, and earlier that day, his campaign posters were reportedly torn down,” the police said. Two people have since been apprehended. The police condemned the violence, warning that more arrests would follow.

“We reassure the public that perpetrators will be held accountable. UPF remains dedicated to maintaining peace to ensure a secure election,” the statement concluded.

URN